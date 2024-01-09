Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $258.22

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $258.22 and last traded at $258.11, with a volume of 14642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.