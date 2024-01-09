Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.7% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.87. 516,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,647. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

