Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $135,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after buying an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 907,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.