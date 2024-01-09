Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,577,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 858,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

