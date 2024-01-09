Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,577,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 858,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

