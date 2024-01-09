Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,577,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 858,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.44.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
