Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after buying an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. 218,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,284. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

