Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

