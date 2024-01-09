Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,025. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

