Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.66. 107,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,999. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

