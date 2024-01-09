Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.75. The company had a trading volume of 201,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

