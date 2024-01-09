Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Decreased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. 305,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,520. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

