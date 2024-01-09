Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day moving average of $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

