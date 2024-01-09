Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Decreased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 109,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,374. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.