Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,351. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

