Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 896,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,041. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

