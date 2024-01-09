Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 8.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. 226,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,583. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

