Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Position Cut by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 4.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $28,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

NASDAQ VTWG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,174. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

