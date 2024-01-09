Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. 29,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $139.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.993 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

