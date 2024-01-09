Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,323,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,388,948 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

