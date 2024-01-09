Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,323,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,388,948 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
