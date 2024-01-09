Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 5,889,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

