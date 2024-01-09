Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

