Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

