Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,611. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

