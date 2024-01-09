Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $435.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

