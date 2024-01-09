Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.92. 1,451,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day moving average is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

