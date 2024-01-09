Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

