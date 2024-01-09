Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.