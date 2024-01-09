Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,561. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

