Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 461,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

