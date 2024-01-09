Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $120,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.