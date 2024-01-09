Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,027. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

