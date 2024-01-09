Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,541,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,920 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $57.48.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.