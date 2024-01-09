Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,541,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,920 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $57.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

