Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.