Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Foster Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $172,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.