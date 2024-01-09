Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. 241,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

