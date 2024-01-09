VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Stories

