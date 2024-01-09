Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.51% of Veeva Systems worth $166,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.