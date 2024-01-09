Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

VTYX stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.04. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

