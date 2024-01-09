Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $19,088,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $10,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 568,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.