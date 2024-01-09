Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 21,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,117,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vericel by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

