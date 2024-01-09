Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $419.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $419.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

