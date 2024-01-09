Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 56,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 114,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Resource Group

In related news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07. Insiders have sold 128,829 shares of company stock worth $52,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.