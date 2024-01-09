Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Head to Head Comparison

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.32 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.61 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.75 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.59%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 166.01%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

