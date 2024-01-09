Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Vimeo Trading Up 1.1 %

Vimeo stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.25 million, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.98. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.