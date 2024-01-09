Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.
Vimeo Trading Up 1.1 %
Vimeo stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.25 million, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.98. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.