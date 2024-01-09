Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.55

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 55702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Further Reading

