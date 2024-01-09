Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.84. 130,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 590,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

