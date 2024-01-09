Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Decreased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Virtu Financial worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 817,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 30,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

VIRT stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

