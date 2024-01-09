Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $263.50 and last traded at $263.47, with a volume of 2598799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.54.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.75.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
