Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 1,903,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

