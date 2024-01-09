Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$2.65 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
VZLA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
