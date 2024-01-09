VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,446 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,698.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 437,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Company Profile



VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

